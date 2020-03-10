|
|
Ronald Paul Winterman
Newport - Ronald Paul Winterman, 77 of Newport, Kentucky passed away on March 8, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Center, Edgewood, KY. Ron was born December 30, 1942 in Covington, KY to George and Mable Hughes Winterman. Ron attended Bellevue High School, Bellevue, Kentucky and was custodian for Redwood School and Rehabilitation Center, Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. Ron is survived by his wife of 44 years, Ruth (Heidkamp) Winterman, and nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, Friday, March 13, 2020 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp - Erschell Funeral Home, 835 York Street, Newport, Kentucky with the service to follow at 1:00 pm. Burial will take place in St Joseph Cemetery, Wilder, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to Redwood School & Rehabilitation Center, 71 Orphanage Road, Ft Mitchell, KY 41017 or to the SPCA of (Kenton County) 1020 Mary Laidley Rd., Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020