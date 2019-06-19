|
|
Ronald Plattner, Sr.
Villa Hills - Ronald Joseph Plattner, 87, formerly of Northern Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 16th, 2019 at his son Stephen's home in Gulfport, Florida. He was a graduate of Newport Catholic High School.
Ronald was a proud Navy veteran and retired "Beer Baron". He served on the USS Toledo and received the rank of Petty Officer First Class along with nine decorations during his service.
In 1957, Ronald joined his family's business, The H. Dennert Distributing Corporation, as a salesman and eventually serving as its President. H. Dennert Distributing Corporation started from a modest beginning with one truck and products from Pabst, Hudepohl and Genesse brewers. Over the course of the next 50 years, the company added such national brands as Heineken, Miller, Coors and Gambrinus. Under his leadership, The H. Dennert Distributing Corporation underwent a long period of shared growth and market leadership. He eventually diversified the company by adding a wine division to meet contemporary trends. Mr. Plattner built the company into one of Ohio's largest distributorships and through mergers, acquisitions and industry consolidation eventually becoming one of the largest distributors in the country.
Besides Ronald's interest in the beverage industry, he had other passions which included banking, horse racing and real estate. He was on the board of directors for Covington Trust as well as First National Bank of the Florida Keys. He was known to be a generous supporter of many charitable organizations.
Ronald is survived by his wife Annette Plattner and the mother of his children, Joyce Plattner, his Sons, Stephen (Leigh-Anne) Plattner; Mark Plattner; Ronald J Plattner Jr (Sara); his grandchildren, Jonathon, Jessa, Ashleigh, Tory and Elle, plus many friends and business associates.
A Memorial Mass will be held 11:00 AM Saturday June 22, 2019 at St. Thomas Church in Ft. Thomas, KY. Reception will follow the Mass at Summit Hills Country Club in Crestview Hills, KY.
Memorials are suggested to the . Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family. Online condolences may be made at dmefuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 19 to June 21, 2019