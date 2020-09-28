Ronald "Gramps" Robert Munninghoff
Erlanger - Ronald "Gramps" Robert Munninghoff, 80, of Erlanger, KY, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. Born in Cincinnati, OH on July 4, 1940 he was the son of the late Clement and Mabel Munninghoff. Ron worked as a home builder for over 40 years. He enjoyed playing sports and coaching his son and his grandchildren's sports teams. His son went on to play professional Baseball for the Philadelphia Phillies thanks in large part to his father's coaching. Ron's favorite Baseball teams were the Cincinnati Reds and his grandson's team, the Cincinnati Gators. He was active in the Purcell Marian Alumni Association, serving on their Board for 40 years and as president twice. He received the Praestans Inter Omnes Award, their highest award offered for his excellent service. In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 40 years: Linda Munninghoff; daughter: Kimberly Tomlinson; brothers: Clem Munninghoff Jr. and Joey Munninghoff; grandchildren: Elizabeth Sanderfer and Carolynn Tomlinson and great-grandchild: Elli Compton. Ron is survived by his son: Scott (Colleen) Munninghoff; daughter: Tammy Carter; brother: Jimmy Munninghoff; sisters: Mary Ann (John Jr.) Fisher, Sue (John) Moriarity and Diane Fletcher; grandchildren: Kelli, Sean, Aaron, Nicholas and Philip and 9 great-grandchildren. Services for Ron will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested in Ron's name to the Purcell Marian Alumni Association, 2935 Hackberry Street, Cincinnati, OH 45206. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com