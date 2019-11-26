|
Ronald R. Noel
Union - On Friday, November 22, 2019, Ronald Ray Noel, loving husband, brother, and uncle passed away in peace at home at the age of 78. Ron was born on January 19, 1941 in Gallatin County, Kentucky. He graduated from Boone County High School in 1959 where he was a multi-sport athlete. Ron attended Eastern Kentucky University, played baseball and earned a B.A. degree in 1964. Ron completed his education with a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Kentucky and took a position with Interlake Steel in Wilder, KY, in 1966. Ron worked his way up the corporate ladder to Chief Industrial Engineer in 1976. After Interlake closed its doors, Ron and 3 partners reopened the steel plant as Newport Steel Group. Ron began the endeavor as Vice President of Finance and retired as President in March of 2000. Ron was a member of the Jaycees and served as Kentucky State Chairman as well as Santa Claus in their annual Rent-A-Santa. Eastern Kentucky University has always been near and dear to Ron and Sherrie Lou's hearts. The couple contributed to the formation of the Noel Studio for Academic Creativity and the Noel Reading Porch at the EKU Library and provided funding for the Noel Research Endowment. Ron had a love and generosity for his family and the Northern Kentucky community. He and Sherrie Lou contributed to the fund for building a new Boone County Animal Shelter. He loved traveling to his Amelia Island home and golfing with his friends. Most of all, Ron enjoyed hosting his family for all holiday occasions for almost 30 years including weddings and birthdays, serving as a great "Chief Chef." Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Ceberry and Snodie Noel. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Sherrie Lou Noel; his brother Bill Noel (Sue); his sister, Martha Beall; several Nieces and Nephews, as well as Great-Nieces and Great Nephews. The family would like to thank Ron's caregivers in recent years for their untiring effort and love. A special thank you to family friend, Dr. Howard Anneken for his love and guidance. Visitation will take place on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Florence Christian Church, 300 Main St., Florence, KY 41042, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger. Stith Funeral Home, Florence, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ron's name are suggested to: Boone County Animal Shelter (www.horizionfunds.org). Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019