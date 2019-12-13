Services
Staley - Strawser Funeral Home - Deer Park
7140 Plainfield Rd.
Deer Park, OH 45236
(513) 791-9357
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
7121 Plainfield Rd.
Deer Park, OH
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
7121 Plainfield Rd
Deer Park, OH
Ronald Rairden Obituary
Ronald Rairden

DEER PARK - Ronald D., 72 , passed away Tuesday December 10, 2019. Son of the late Jack and Margaret Rairden. Beloved brother of Greg (Joan) Rairden and Terri (Bob) Graff. Dear friend of Jim Fischer and many more. Ron was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters and long time member of St. John Catholic Church 7121 Plainfield Rd. Deer Park, OH. 45236 where visitation will be held on Thursday Dec. 19th 10-11am with funeral mass at 11am. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Cinci. and OAR (Ohio Alleycat Resource)More info and guestbook at www.staleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
