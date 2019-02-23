Resources
Newport, KY - Ron Roach, 66, of Rose Bud, Arkansas, formerly of Newport, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019. He was retired from over the road truck driving. He loved the outdoors, hunting and camping. He also had a love for martial arts. He was a 5th Degree Black Belt at Master Fry's Defense Systems in Newport. He served in the U.S. Army 1974-1978. His father, Earl Roach, son, Charlie Roach and brother, Steve Roach preceded Ron in death. He is survived by his ex-wife and companion, Debbie Roach from Arkansas; mother, Betty Roach; sons, Steve (Raygene) and Ronnie Roach; daughter, Kristina Roach; sister, Erleen (Ken) Burdine; brother, Bob Roach; sister-in-law, Rita Brinegar; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. No visitation or services. Burial convenience of the family. Online condolences to dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 23, 2019
