Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Agnes Church
1680 Dixie Hwy.
Ft. Wright, KY
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Agnes Church
1680 Dixie Hwy.
Ft. Wright, KY
Ronald S. "Ron" Coldiron Obituary
Ronald S. "Ron" Coldiron

Park Hills - Ronald S. "Ron" Coldiron, Sr. Passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the age of 80. Ron is survived by his wife, Donna J. Coldiron (nee Schmerge); children, Amy (Bill) Isler, Abby Isaacs, Steve (Amy) Coldiron and Rick Coldiron; grandchildren, Emily Pence, Zach and Matt Isler, Riley and Hunter Isaacs, Ryan and Hayley Coldiron and Allie and Jack Coldiron; Great-grandchild, Teddy Isler; sister, Pam Curtis. Visitation Monday, January 27th, from 10:30 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am at St. Agnes Church, 1680 Dixie Hwy. Ft. Wright, KY 41011. In lieu of flowers, sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to, the , 5211 Madison Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45227. Condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020
