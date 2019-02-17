|
Ronald Steven Schroeder
Florence, KY - Ronald Steven Schroeder, 67, entered eternal life at St. Elizabeth Hospice Unit in Edgewood, KY surrounded by his loving family. Ron had many interests and talents. He was an avid golfer and bowler, enjoyed traveling, woodworking and DIY projects around the house. He was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and the Florence Volunteers in Police Service where he was McGruff the Crime Dog for about 10 years. Ron was a Freemason for over 30 years during which time he held officer positions, including Master, in several different lodges both in Ohio and Kentucky. His mother Elsie Janet Harrell and his brother Tom Schroeder preceded him in death. Ron will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 43 years, Sandra (Hauck) Schroeder; children Tony Schroeder and Amy (Tom) Hudak; sisters: Carol Sue Tabb and Gerry (Jim) Belt; mother-in-law Ann Hauck; grandchildren-Austin and Willow; as well as many nieces, nephews, family members, and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 at Linnemann Family Funeral Home in Burlington, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Burlington, KY on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 10:00 AM followed by burial at Arlington Memorial Gardens in Cincinnati, OH. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 2045 Gilbert Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45202 or to Cincinnati Children's Hospital (Oncology Department), 3333 Burnet Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45229.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2019