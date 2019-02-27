|
|
Ronald T. Chain
- - Ronald T. Chain, devoted husband of 60 years to the late Margaret Chain (nee Collini). Loving father of Michele (Ron) Graves, Steven (Robin) Chain and Timothy (Tracy) Chain. Devoted grandfather of Scott Graves (Meg), Brittany Jewett (Josh) and his grandchildren Samantha, Brandee, Sara, and Daniel Chain. Great grandfather of Greyson Jewett. Dear brother of the late Shirley Glorius. Survived by his brother, Donald (Claire) Chain and sister, Carol (Harvey) Fangman. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Passed away on Saturday, February 23rd, at 86 years of age. Ron was a gentle, modest and kind person. He loved the game of golf and traveling the world. He was a United States Navy veteran. A true renaissance man, he mastered everything he attempted. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 2 at 10:30 am at Bellarmine Chapel, Xavier University, 3801 Ledgewood Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45207. Visitation prior to Mass from 9:00-10:30 am. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Valley, Phoenix, Arizona. Condolences to rohdefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 27, 2019