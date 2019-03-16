|
Ronald W. Beck
Newport - Ronald W. Beck, 71, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Christ Hospital. Beloved husband of Victoria (Sears) Beck for 51 years. Devoted father of Russell (Gina), Thomas (late Kelly) and Tracy Beck. Loving grandfather of Eve, Isabella, Mollie, Sophia and Samuel Beck. Dear brother of Carol Clevenger. Ron retired after 23 years in the U.S. Army. He then sought another career as a B.A. Tech for the KY State Police where he retired after 24 years of service. Ron was a member of the Citizens Emergency Response Team of Campbell County. He enjoyed dabbling in photography and loved being with his friends on the golf course. Visitation 11 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, March 18 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 835 York St., Newport. Services following at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial convenience of the family. Military honors and reception will follow the service at the Southgate VFW. Memorials are suggested to . Online condolences to dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 16, 2019