Ronald W. Funston
Mitchell, KY - Ronald W. Funston, age 80, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He passed surrounded by his family, at Hospice of Cincinnati. Mr. Funston is survived by his wife of 60 years, JoAnn (Uphus), and five daughters.
Memorial Services will be held at Highland Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, KY on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11AM in the Chapel.
For more information go to www.CincinnatiCremation.com, search Funston in Book of Memories.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019