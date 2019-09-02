Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Funston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald W. Funston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald W. Funston Obituary
Ronald W. Funston

Mitchell, KY - Ronald W. Funston, age 80, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He passed surrounded by his family, at Hospice of Cincinnati. Mr. Funston is survived by his wife of 60 years, JoAnn (Uphus), and five daughters.

Memorial Services will be held at Highland Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, KY on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11AM in the Chapel.

For more information go to www.CincinnatiCremation.com, search Funston in Book of Memories.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.