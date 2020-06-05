Ronald W. Mardis
1932 - 2020
Ronald W. Mardis

Amelia - Ronald W. Mardis, 88, of Pierce Township, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Anderson Mercy Hospital. He was born April 21, 1932, in Milford, Kentucky , the son of the late Thelma Irene Mardis. He was the loving husband of the late Shirley Kay Mardis (nee Bohl), and the loving father of the late Pamela Bassett. Ron is the brother-in-law of Roger (Beverly) Bohl, Larry Bohl, and Pamela Throckmorton. He is the dear friend of Jim and Pam Mac Farland, Vera Quehl, Janie Ross, and numerous other friends, nieces, nephews, cousins, and his furry friend Maggie. Ron retired from Cincinnati Bell where he worked as an IT Analyst, he served in the United States Navy during the Korean War, and he was an avid member of the Tin Can Sailors. A visitation for Ron will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 West Main Street, Amelia, Ohio. The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the funeral home with interment following at Pierce Township Cemetery.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
