Ronald W. Stentz
Westwood - Ronald W. Stentz. Devoted father of Steven J. Stentz and Susan (Darryl) Perron. Cherished grandfather of Justin Perron, Bailee Perron, and Sophia Stentz. Loving great-grandfather of Gavin Perron and Nora Marie Perron. Dear brother of Audree Albert and the late L'Jeanne Booth. Also survived by nieces & nephews of the Albert & Booth families. Ronald passed away on June 8, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Korean War Army Veteran. Roger Bacon High School Graduate (Class of '53). Retired from Cincinnati Gas & Electric after 41 years. Member of the Westwood Division of Citizen Patrol (District 3). Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, June 19th from 10 AM until time of the Memorial Service at 12 PM at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Please make any memorial donations, in Ron's memory, to SPCA Cincinnati (see www.spcacincinnati.org/donate ). Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.