Reverend Dr. Ronald W. Summers
Lexington - The Very Reverend. Dr. Ronald Wayne Summers, 83, died October 24, 2020 in Lexington, KY. He is survived by his brother, Bob (Charlene) Summers of Lexington, KY. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Rebekah, his devoted wife Mary Lou (nee Sadler), and his parents, Horace Lee and Geneva Summers of Lexington, KY.
Fr. Ron was a graduate of Henry Clay High School in Lexington. He took a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Kentucky in 1962, a Master of Divinity from the Episcopal Theological School of Kentucky in 1975, and a Doctorate in Ministry from Lexington Theological Seminary in 1986.
He heard the call to ministry at an early age in the Baptist tradition, serving for a time in the Christian Church, before being ordained a Priest in The Episcopal Church by Bishop Addison Hosea in 1976. Having served his title at St. Raphael's Church in Lexington from 1976 to 1984, Fr. Ron was instituted as Rector of his beloved St. Andrew's Church, Fort Thomas, in 1984. He served there faithfully for twenty-five years, retiring in 2009, at which time he was bestowed with the honor of being made Dean of the Cathedral Church of St. George the Martyr in Irvine, KY.
It goes without saying that Fr. Ron was a Fort Thomas institution. He was known and respected widely in Northern Kentucky, serving on various boards and agencies during his long tenure. Of all his volunteer work, he was especially devoted to the Wood Hudson Cancer Research Laboratory in Newport, KY.
The Burial Office and Holy Eucharist will be offered by the Right Reverend Mark Van Koevering, Bishop of Lexington, on Friday, October 30th, at the St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Due to the current Covid restrictions, guests will be limited to members of St. Andrew's Church and Diocesan Clergy. Guests are asked to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. You may view the funeral service online at www.standrewsfortthomas.org
beginning at 11am.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church P.O. Box 75 Fort Thomas, KY 41075; or Wood Hudson Cancer Research Laboratory 931 Isabella Street Newport, KY 41071. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com
. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp - Erschell Funeral Home is serving the family.