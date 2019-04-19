Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Ronald W. Wuebker Obituary
Ronald W. Wuebker

Cincinnati - Ronald W. Wuebker husband of the late JoAnn M. Wuebker (nee Costello) beloved father of Renee A. (David) Rief and Ronald W. (Patti) Wuebker Jr., devoted brother of Carol O'Bryan, dear grandfather of Bryan (Natasha) and Derek Wuebker, and Melinda and Natalie Rief, also survived by many nieces and nephews. April 16, 2019. Age 83 years. Residence Mt. Carmel. Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Mon. April 22, at 11 AM. Friends may visit on Mon. from 10-11 AM. Memorials to .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 19, 2019
