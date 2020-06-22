Ronald "Ron" Wayne Mullen
Independence - Ronald "Ron" Wayne Mullen, 50, of Independence, KY, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Born on November 18, 1969 in Covington, KY, he was the son of Kenneth and Patricia Mullen. Ron loved going to church and was a long-time member of Community Family Church in Independence. He also enjoyed music, traveling and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Ron is survived by his sister: Michelle Smith; brother: Mike (Pam) Mullen, numerous aunts and uncles and a host of friends. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. until the Memorial Service at 7:00 P.M. at Community Family Church, 11875 Taylor Mill Road, Independence, KY 41051. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested in Ron's name to Community Family Church. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Independence - Ronald "Ron" Wayne Mullen, 50, of Independence, KY, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Born on November 18, 1969 in Covington, KY, he was the son of Kenneth and Patricia Mullen. Ron loved going to church and was a long-time member of Community Family Church in Independence. He also enjoyed music, traveling and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Ron is survived by his sister: Michelle Smith; brother: Mike (Pam) Mullen, numerous aunts and uncles and a host of friends. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. until the Memorial Service at 7:00 P.M. at Community Family Church, 11875 Taylor Mill Road, Independence, KY 41051. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested in Ron's name to Community Family Church. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.