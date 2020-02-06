|
|
Ronald William Amend
Park Hills - Ronald William Amend, 82 years of age of Park Hills passed away Tuesday at his residence with his loving family by his side. Husband of Mary Elaine Amend (nee Wietholter), Ron was the loving son of Harry William and Elizabeth Anna (nee Ficker) Amend, Loving father of Paul William Amend (Erica Boyd), Susan Maria Williamson (Mark), Mary Beth Amend, Michael William Amend (Lori) and Lynn Ann Amend. Loving Papa of Jennifer Allender (Stephan), Amy Williamson, Olivia Amend, Drew Amend, Brent Amend, Kimber Amend, and Marin Amend. Dear brother of Vivian Daniels (The late Jim). Dear brother in law of Joan Amend (The late Jerry), Charlie Wietholter (The late Rosie), and Jim Wietholter (Betty). Many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, 11:30 am at St. Agnes Church. Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to: Newport Central Catholic High School 13 Carothers Rd, Newport, KY 41071, or St. Charles Community 600 Farrell Drive Covington, Kentucky 41011, or Xavier University MBA Program 3800 Victory Parkway, Cincinnati, OH 45207. Ron was a dedicated and loyal member of the Gibson Greeting Card Company for 40 years. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020