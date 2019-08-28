|
Ronald Williams
Florence - 78 of Florence, Kentucky passed away August 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He served his country in the US Air Force during the Vietnam Era. Ronald was an avid UK Basketball fan and a Cincinnati Reds fan. He retired after 37 years with the US Postal Service. Ronald is survived by his wife of 52 years Ruth Ann Williams. He is also survived by his children Allen (Donna) Williams, Susan (Brian) DiMuzio, Timothy Williams, Scott (Susan) Williams, Craig Williams and Cathy (John) Mullen; 15 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; brother David Williams; sisters Sheila Levi and Pam Greer; many extended family and friends. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 12 p.m. until time of Funeral Service at 2 p.m. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 28, 2019