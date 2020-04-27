Resources
Ronda A. McCord

Ronda A. McCord Obituary
Ronda A. McCord

Independence, KY - Ronda A. McCord, 52, of Independence, KY passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was a member of Crossroads Church Florence and an instructional assistant with the Kenton and Campbell County School Districts. Ronda enjoyed spending time with her family, visiting the beach and riding roller coasters. She celebrated the birth of her first grandson: Jackson Everett McCord on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Ronda was preceded in death by her mother: Nancy Woeste. She is survived by her loving husband: Kent McCord; sons: Kyle (Jennifer) McCord, Joshua (Mindy) McCord, Brendon McCord and Riley McCord; father: Roy Woeste; brother: Joseph (Lisa) Woeste and grandson: Jackson Everett McCord. Due to current restrictions a Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Crossroads Church Florence. Please stay connected on Facebook where final Memorial Service dates and times will be posted when restrictions are lifted. Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Healthcare Cancer Center, 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017. Connley Brothers Funeral Home, Latonia, KY is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
