Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Ronnie's life story with friends and family

Share Ronnie's life story with friends and family

Ronnie Bass



Ronnie Bass passed away on September 4th at age 76. Husband of Arlene. Father of Craig. Brother of Dick Bass and (late) Kitty Wettengel. Private service at the convenience of the family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store