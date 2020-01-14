|
Ronnie Clay
Florence - Clay, Ronnie E. of Florence, Kentucky, passed away on January 12, 2020, at the age of 69. Clay was 1 of 13 children born in Delbarton, West Virginia, to the late Edward and Daisy Clay ( nee Blankenship). Ronnie was a 20 year veteran of the United States Army, serving as Military Police. He is survived by his loving wife, Rose Clay, and daughter Rebecca Kramer. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made in Ronnie's name to the .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020