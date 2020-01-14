Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
7830 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
(513) 522-6100
Florence - Clay, Ronnie E. of Florence, Kentucky, passed away on January 12, 2020, at the age of 69. Clay was 1 of 13 children born in Delbarton, West Virginia, to the late Edward and Daisy Clay ( nee Blankenship). Ronnie was a 20 year veteran of the United States Army, serving as Military Police. He is survived by his loving wife, Rose Clay, and daughter Rebecca Kramer. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made in Ronnie's name to the .

Please visit www.NewcomerCincinnati.com for further service details or to leave online condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
