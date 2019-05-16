|
Ronnie Stacy
Alexandria - Ronnie Stacy, 69, of Alexandria, KY passed away on May 15, 2019 at St. Elizabeth in Fort Thomas, KY. He proudly served in the United States Navy. He was a truck driver for over 34 years at Castellini. He was a member of the NRA and Teamsters. His wife, Marilyn preceded him in death. He is survived by his son; Shade (Jennifer) Stacy. Daughter; Courtney (Chad) Butler. Sister; Wanda (Jim) Downton. Along with 3 Grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 8am-11am. Service will begin at 11am. Burial will immediately follow in Alexandria Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 16, 2019