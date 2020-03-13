|
Rosa Fodor, 87, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020 surrounded by family. She is survived by her children; Linda Conley, Diane (Steve) Lilley, Harold Fodor, grandchildren; Jennifer (Rob) Eisenstein, Michelle Mitrovich, Emily Lilley and Michael (Nili) Mitrovich, great-grandchildren; Alexa, Hannah, Matthew, Lucas and Graham. She is Preceeded in death by her husband of 61 years Alexander Fodor. Mass will begin at 10:00 am at St Monica St George Parish (328 W. McMillan St Cincinnati, OH 45219) on Monday, March 16, 2020, with visitation starting at 8:45 am. Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to . Online condolences can be left at www.SpringGrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020