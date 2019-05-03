|
|
Rosa Lee Bridgers
Erlanger - Rosa Lee Bridgers of Erlanger, KY was born April 6, 1946 in Springdale, Arkansas and died Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Ft. Thomas, KY at the age of 73.
She was the daughter of the late Dale Joseph and Mary Lou Stokes Rohrer, a homemaker, and a member of the Northern Kentucky Baptist Church, Lakeside Park, KY. On Dec. 31, 1972 she was united in marriage to her husband, Stephen Lee Bridgers who preceded her in death on Dec. 11, 2011. In addition to her parents and husband, also preceding her in death was a step-son Timothy Scott and a sister, Connie Vendrell.
Surviving is David (Tara) Bridgers, of Florence and Kevin (Erin) Bridgers of Alexandria; 3 daughters, Tara (Dusty) Poe of Foster, Julie (Valarie) Bridgers of Burlington, and Tracy (Scott) Mitchell of Stamping Ground; 1 step-daughter, Gina Marie Bridgers of California; 18 grandchildren, Serena Bridgers, Payten Bridgers, Katrina Bridgers, Collin Bridgers, Brittney Bridgers, Nicolette Bridgers, Cheyenne Williamson, Devon Poe, Luke Mitchell, Clay Mitchell, Maryann Bridgers, Rebekkah Stidham, Lauryn Stidham, Christian Stidham, Connor Bridgers, Stephen Bridgers, Keith Aaron, and Lydia Aaron; and 2 great grandchildren, Raelynn and Scarlett Williamson.
Funeral services will be 11:30am Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown followed by burial in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00pm Monday, May 6, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 3, 2019