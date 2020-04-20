Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
9:45 AM - 10:30 AM
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Committal
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph W 8th St Cemetery
Cincinnati - Moormann, Rosalie Ann, devoted daughter of the late Lawrence and Rosemary (nee Grueter) Moormann. loving sister of the late Larry and Patty Moormann. Cherished cousin of Ray Grueter, Ed Grueter, and the late Mary Ann DiMuzio. Dear friend of Mary Alyce and Rick Lonneman. Passed away April 18, 2020 at the age of 82. Visitation Friday April 24, 2020, from 9:45 AM until Blessing at 10:30 AM at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238, followed by committal service at St. Joseph W 8th St Cemetery at 11 AM. Remembrances may be made to St. Rita School for the Deaf, 1720 Glendale Milford Road, Cincinnati, OH 45215. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
