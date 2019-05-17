Services
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
3612 Church Street
Covington, OH
View Map
Latonia - Rosalie Jane Fibbe, 98, of Latonia, KY, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was a homemaker and a member of Holy Cross Church. Jane loved animals, playing Bingo, Poker and Euchre and was an avid Reds fan, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband: George Fibbe; brothers: Bill and Bob Kemper and sisters: Mary Horn, Ruth Schumacher and Eileen Curley. Jane is survived by her daughters: Cheryl (John) Rust and Nancy (The late: Aaron) First; grandchildren: Kristine (Nick) Trenkamp and Kelsie (Gary) Bauer and great-granddaughter: Olivia Trenkamp. Visitation will be on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Holy Cross Church, 3612 Church Street, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. Interment: Mother of God Cemetery in Ft.Wright, KY. Memorials are suggested to Rosedale Green Nursing Home, 4250 Glenn Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com.
