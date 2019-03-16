Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Allison & Rose Funeral Home
Robbins Street and Madison Avenue
Covington, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Allison & Rose Funeral Home
Robbins Street and Madison Avenue
Covington, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalie Powers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalie Smith Powers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosalie Smith Powers Obituary
Rosalie Smith Powers

Covington - Rosalie Smith Powers, Age 76. Passed away Wednesday March 13, 2019 at her residence in Covington, KY. She was retired Tax Examiner for the Internal Revenue Service.

Serivces: Monday, March 18th 12 Noon, Allison & Rose Funeral Home Robbins Street and Madison Avenue Covington, KY. Visitation: Monday, March 18th 10:00AM until hour of service at the funeral home. Interment: Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY.

Preceded in death by husband Charles R. Powers, parnets, Willard and Fannie Robinson Smith, sister, Vivian Johnson, She is survived by daughters, Robin Stanton, Pamela Davis and Kelly Lienhart all of Covington, KY, grandchildren Michael Stanton, Catherine Mullins, Timothy Riley, Justin Davis, great grandson Maxwell Mullins, sister, Marie Shanks, Georgia.

Online condolences may be expressed to

www.allisonrosefuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.