Rosanne M. Dusa
Cincinnati - Rosanne age 85, of Cincinnati, OH passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, OH on June 3, 1934 to Thomas F. and Rose M. Blakemore (nee Murphy). She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Eleanor Lors; brother, Tom Blakemore. Rosanne is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Donald J. Dusa; children, Donald J. Dusa, Jr., Thomas E. (Kim) Dusa, James G. (Amanda) Dusa, Joseph G. Dusa, Rosmarie (Scott) Schmidt, Terri Ann (Terry) Salyers, Mary Jo (Gary) Nagel; grandchildren, Tony Dusa, John Dusa, Bill Dusa, Mike Dusa, Claire Dusa, Ian Dusa, Michelle Schmidt, Madeline Schmidt, Jake (Brittany) Salyers, Nick Salyers, Tyler Nagel, Blake Nagel, Conner Nagel, Joey Rudy, Carly Nagel; great-grandsons, Easton Salyers, Tucker Salyers, Trevor Salyers, Lane Salyers; brother, Mike Blakemore; sisters-in-law, Margie Blakemore, Leona Holt-Blakemore; nieces, nephews, and a host of other family members and friends. Rosanne was a loving mother and a caring grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed family time, volunteering at the Corpus Christi Food Pantry, her hobby ceramics, and traveling with her loving husband. In loving memory of Rosanne, contributions may be made to Corpus Christi Food Pantry. Visitation will be on Friday, August 23, from 4-7 pm at Newcomer-Northwest Chapel, 7830 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45231, and from 9-10 am, on Saturday, August 24, 2019 followed by a 10 am Mass of Christian Burial at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2014 Springdale Rd, Cincinnati, OH45231. Burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. To share a special message to the family, please visit www.NewcomerCincinnati.com.
