Delhi Twp - Sabin, Rose Ann "Hansi" (nee Palmire). Beloved wife of the late Fred "Fritz" Sabin. Loving mother of Tony (Christy) Sabin and Mike Sabin (fiance Amy Ferguson). Cherished grandmother of Jeff (Jennifer) Sabin and Stacey (Elliot) Klumb. Great-grandmother of Brady and Marco Sabin, and EJ, Violet, Tanner, and the late Lia Klumb. Step great-grandmother of Kallei Gamble and Gavin and Grace Craynon. Dear sister of Toni (late Bill) Minges and the late Mary Jo (Joe) Nocito. A Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, October 22nd at 11am at Our Lady of Victory Church, 810 Neeb Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45233. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
