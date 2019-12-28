Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Joseph Church
Cold Spring, KY
View Map
Rose Ann Prodoehl


1937 - 2019
Rose Ann Prodoehl

Cold Spring - Rose Ann Prodoehl (nee Pelle), 82, of Cold Spring, KY passed away Friday December 27, 2019 at Saint Elizabeth Hospice Edgewood. Rose was born October 7, 1937 in Dayton, KY to her late parents, Arthur and Florence (Torline) Pelle. Rose was a wife, mother, care giver and a member of Saint Joseph Parish in Cold Spring. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Prodoehl. Rose is survived by four children, Becky (Mike) Burlingham, Bonni Prodoehl, Bill Prodoehl and Brian (Michelle) Prodoehl; three grandchildren, Alex Henry Prodoehl, Caleb Liam Prodoehl and Natalie Rose Burlingham; great-granddaughter, Nora Rose Prodoehl; five siblings, Ruth Schalk, William Pelle, Catherine Bertram, Sandra Twehues and Thomas Pelle. Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY with Mass of Christian Burial following at 11:00 AM at Saint Joseph Church, Cold Spring, KY. Interment in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Cold Spring. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Saint Elizabeth Hospice, C\O Saint Elizabeth Foundation, 1 Medical Village Dr., Edgewood, KY 41017. Online Condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019
