Rose Cook
Harrison - Roselene "Rose" Cook, age 83 of Harrison, Ohio passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Shawneespring of Harrison. Born August 18, 1936 in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of George and Eunice (Woodall) Black. Rose is survived by her daughter Theresa Herth, grandson Justin (Ginger) Herth, great grandchildren Madeline Reily and Addison Abigail Herth. Sister of Nora Jean Young, Alberta Kober and Robert Black. Visitation will be held Monday, September 30 from 12:00 P.M. until time of funeral services at 1:00 P.M. all at Jackman Hensley Funeral Home 215 Broadway Street Harrison, Ohio 45030. Burial will follow at Miamitown Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019