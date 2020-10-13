1/1
Rose E. Sketch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose E. Sketch

Covington - Rose E. Sketch (nee Simpson). Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the age of 95 years. Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer P. "Pat" Sketch. She is survived by her children, Jo Anna (Tim) Lear, Thomas (Debbie) Sketch, Richard (Kathleen) Sketch, Paul (Sue) Sketch and Peter (Madaline) Sketch. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Visitation on Saturday, October 17th from 9:30 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at Mother of God Church, 119 W. 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to, St. Elizabeth Hospice or to the church. Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
09:30 AM
Mother of God Church
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Mother of God Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Middendorf Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved