Rose Ella "Rhody" Myers



Rose Ella "Rhody" Myers (nee Carlton) wife of the late Alfred A. Myers, beloved mother of Robert A. Myers and Jayne P. (Garry) Meyer (nee Myers), cherished grandmother of Julia E. Meyer, Gavin K. Meyer, and Beau A. Myers, dear sister of Robert, the late Betty, Alice, Helen, Mary, and Jim, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Died June 30, 2020 at age 95. Graveside Service at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 11000 Montgomery Rd. on Mon. July 6, at 2 PM. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.









