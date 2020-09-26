Rose Helen Bowling
Fort Mitchell - Rose Helen Bowling, 94, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was a retired assembler with Wadsworth Electric. Rose Helen was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church where she served as a member of the bereavement committee. She was also a member of the Southern Hills Volunteer Fire Department Women's Auxillary. Rose Helen was an avid bowler and bowled until a week before she passed away on the Tuesday Morning Stars leauge at Super Bowl in Erlanger, Kentucky on the "Rosebuds" team. She was also an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. Rose Helen is preceeded in death by her husband: Eugene R. Bowling; her loving parents and four siblings. She is survived by her daughter: Beverly (Roger) Zurborg; son: Mike Bowling; sister: Virginia Carney; grandchildren: Tiffany Bowling and Michael (Tina) Zurborg; great-granddaughter Madalynn Hofstetter and several nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2409 Dixie Highway, Fort Mitchell, Kentucky 41017, from 9:00 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. A private interment will follow the funeral Mass at Mother of God Cemetery, Fort Wright, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the Diocesan Catholic Children's Home, P.O. Box 17007, Fort Mitchell, Kentucky 41017-0007. Connley Brothers Funeral Home, Latonia, Kentucky is serving the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit Facebook or www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
