Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
View Map
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Long

Obituary Condolences

Rose Long Obituary
Rose Long

Ludlow - Rose Long, 58, of Ludlow, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. She was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family. Survivors include her devoted husband, Joseph Long of Ludlow; son, Mark McPheron of Ludlow; daughters, Amanda (Bill Poore) McPheron of Independence, Vanessa McPheron of Ludlow; mother, Nancy Smith of Covington; brothers, Doug Powell of Covington, Ray Smith of Hebron; sisters, Bessie Long of Erlanger, Joyce Sears of Covington and 5 grandchildren. Rose was preceded in death by her father, Robert Powell; brother, Wayne Powell and sisters, Eva Smith, Penny Smith and Sandy Smith. Visitation is on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Service at 12:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Interment in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown, KY. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 11 to May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now