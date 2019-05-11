|
Rose Long
Ludlow - Rose Long, 58, of Ludlow, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. She was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family. Survivors include her devoted husband, Joseph Long of Ludlow; son, Mark McPheron of Ludlow; daughters, Amanda (Bill Poore) McPheron of Independence, Vanessa McPheron of Ludlow; mother, Nancy Smith of Covington; brothers, Doug Powell of Covington, Ray Smith of Hebron; sisters, Bessie Long of Erlanger, Joyce Sears of Covington and 5 grandchildren. Rose was preceded in death by her father, Robert Powell; brother, Wayne Powell and sisters, Eva Smith, Penny Smith and Sandy Smith. Visitation is on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Service at 12:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Interment in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown, KY. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 11 to May 12, 2019