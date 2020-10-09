Rose M. Goebel
Villa Hills - Rose M. (Kerl) Laughlin Goebel, 91, of Villa Hills and formerly of Covington passed away Thursday, October 8th. Rose was a retired cashier for WalMart of Alexandria; longtime member of Mother of God Church, Covington then she started attending St. Joseph Church, Crescent Springs over the last several years; she volunteered for Meals on Wheels and the Center at Be Concerned. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Thomas J. Laughlin and Robert E. Goebel; sons, Daniel "Burr" Laughlin and David Laughlin; parents, Paul F. and Hilda Elesner Kerl; brothers, Billy and Bobby and a sister, Dorothy. Survivors include her daughters, Kathie (the late Jerry) Zerhusen, Debbie (the late Dennis) Heyne and Terrie (Bill) Fausz; sons, Richard (Nora) Laughlin, Jerry (Rhonda) Laughlin; brother, Raymond Kerl; sisters, Jo Ann Wilke, Pat Willenborg, Betty Boese and Pauline Stambaugh; several grandchildren and great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation 10:00 am to 11:00 am Friday, October 16th at St. Joseph Church, Crescent Springs. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to immediately follow at 11:00 am. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, COVINGTON is serving the family. Memorial contributions if desired are suggested to: Alzheimer's Association
, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.