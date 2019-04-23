Services
Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home
4164 W 8Th St
Cincinnati, OH 45205
(513) 251-9700
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Little Sisters of the Poor
476 Riddle Rd
Cincinnati, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Little Sisters of the Poor
476 Riddle Rd
Cincinnati, OH
Rose Marie 'Sis' (nee Fritz) Lasita, beloved wife of the late Joseph Lasita. Devoted mother of Pam (Larry) Ruschman of Burlington, KY and Lori (Steve) Niemeyer of Cincinnati. Loving grandmother of Kari (Travis) Lane, Erin (Robb) Henson, Adam (Laura) Niemeyer, Tony (Amanda) Niemeyer and TJ (Amanda) Lasita and great-grandchildren Jacob, Cody, Cory, Torin, Macie, Josie, Holden, Chase Parker and baby Niemeyer. Also survived by Tim Lasita. Dear sister of the late Charles Fritz Jr. Friday April 19, 2019, age 93.

Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, April 25, 11:00AM at Little Sisters of the Poor, 476 Riddle Rd, Cinti, OH 45220 with visitation in the Chapel 9:00AM until the time of Mass. Interment St. Joseph New Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Little Sisters of the Poor. Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home (www.rmdfuneralhome.com) serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 23, 2019
