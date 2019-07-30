|
Rose Marie Beiting
Fort Thomas - Rose Marie (neeConway) Beiting 92, of Fort Thomas, Kentucky passed away peacefully on, July 25, 2019 under the loving care of family and staff at Carmel Manor. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Cold Spring, Kentucky. A lifelong Campbell Co. resident, Rose was born on November 25, 1926 in Dayton, KY to the late William and Helen Conway. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Raymond A. Beiting, Son Ralph Beiting and Sister, Patricia Daunt. Rose loved life and her Irish heritage. The twinkle in her eye burned brightly. She endeared herself to so many by sharing her love of fun, music, the arts and sports. A devoted mother dedicated to her family, friends and church. After caring for her terminally ill husband, Rose served out the remainder of his term as Campbell County Commissioner from 1989-1990 and later worked part time at the Campbell County Senior Center. Rose volunteered as a Taft Museum Docent providing guided tours of the museum and was a board member on the NKADD Council on Aging and the Northern KY Community Action Commission-NKCAC. She was a member of the Eugenia Homemakers, Campbell County Democratic Women's Club, St Mary's Society, Thomas More Women's' Guild and the Ancient Order of Hibernians. Rose leaves behind her sister, Ruth "Punkie" Warning and what she considered her greatest accomplishments and treasures - her children, Michael Beiting (Mary Anne), Mark Beiting (Mary), Susan DeBord (Dave), Joyce Randall (Paul), Mary Beiting (Jeff VonHandorf), Cindy Beiting (late Ralph Beiting), 18 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren.Visitation will be held Friday, August 2, 2019, 4:30pm-7:30pm at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Fort Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, Ky. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, August 3, 2019, 10:30am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY with Rev. Gerald Reinersman officiating. Memorials are suggested to Carmel Manor Nursing Home, 100 Carmel Manor Drive, Fort Thomas, KY 41075 and St. Joseph Church GROW Fund, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. Special condolences or memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 30, 2019