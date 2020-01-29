|
|
Rose Marie Bramel
Newport - Rose Marie (nee Gallichio) Bramel, 85, of Newport, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020. She graduated from Our Lady of Providence High School and was a member of Holy Spirit Parish. Rose lived a simple life centering it around her deep faith and her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Magdalene (nee Wilmes) Gallichio and her brothers, John Gallichio and Anthony Gallichio. Rose is survived by her devoted son, Bobby (Kim) Bramel, her loving grandchildren, Shaney Piccirillo, Jason Bramel, Christopher Bramel, Gina Piccirillo, Alex Bramel and Nate Bramel, her great grandchildren, Bailie Bramel, James Piccirillo and Sophia Bramel and her brother, Robert Gallichio. Visitation at Holy Spirit Parish (Newport), 825 Washington Ave., on Saturday (Feb. 1) from 9:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am with Msgr. William Cleves officiating. Burial of cremains will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery (Ft. Thomas) at the convenience of the family. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020