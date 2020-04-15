|
|
Rose Marie Buettner
Rose Marie Buettner (nee Turek), beloved widow of Robert Lee Buettner. Loving mother of Elizabeth Buettner, Janet Buettner (John Hardin), Donna (Don) Franer, Richard (Colleen) Buettner, Al Buettner and Robert Buettner. Dear grandmother of Sr. Marie Cecile, Kayla, Jesse, Riana, Cody, Clinton, Austin, Maximilian and Augustine. Rose will be dearly missed by her three great-grandchildren, brothers and many other family members and friends. April 13, 2020, age 86, resident of Anderson Twp. Mass of Christian burial on Friday, at Old St. Mary's Catholic Church, Cincinnati, is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Carmelite Order of the Daughters of St. Elias, 123 E. 13th Street, Cincinnati, 45202. For a complete obituary go to www.rohdefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020