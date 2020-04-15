Services
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Buettner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Marie Buettner

Add a Memory
Rose Marie Buettner Obituary
Rose Marie Buettner

Rose Marie Buettner (nee Turek), beloved widow of Robert Lee Buettner. Loving mother of Elizabeth Buettner, Janet Buettner (John Hardin), Donna (Don) Franer, Richard (Colleen) Buettner, Al Buettner and Robert Buettner. Dear grandmother of Sr. Marie Cecile, Kayla, Jesse, Riana, Cody, Clinton, Austin, Maximilian and Augustine. Rose will be dearly missed by her three great-grandchildren, brothers and many other family members and friends. April 13, 2020, age 86, resident of Anderson Twp. Mass of Christian burial on Friday, at Old St. Mary's Catholic Church, Cincinnati, is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Carmelite Order of the Daughters of St. Elias, 123 E. 13th Street, Cincinnati, 45202. For a complete obituary go to www.rohdefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -