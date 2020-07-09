1/1
Rose Marie Forte
1937 - 2020
Rose Marie Forte

Dayton - Rose Marie Forte, 83, of Dayton, KY, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Versailles, OH on March 31, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Austin and Dorothea Trentman. Rose was a lifetime member of St. Bernard Church in Dayton, KY where she served on the Bereavement Committee and Christmas Decorating Committee as working on the church festivals and church newsletter. She was also involved with the Dayton Junior Baseball and Football Leagues. Rose enjoyed fishing, camping and chasing fires. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years: Robert Forte; daughter: Mary Ann Forte; brothers: Tom Trentman and Joe Trentman; sister: Dorothea Farrell and grandson: Michael Ackerson. Rose is survived by her son: Michael (Kim) Forte; daughters: Deborah (Todd) Stanton, Dominique (Michael) Wells, Dawn (Gay) Forte and Angela Gonzalez; 17 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Bernard Church, 401 Berry Street, Dayton, KY 41074. In lieu of flowers Memorials are suggested in Rose's name to the Dayton Athletic Booster Club, C/O Dayton High School, 200 Greendevil Ln, Dayton, KY 41074. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 491-6000
