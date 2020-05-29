Rose Marie Gorman
(Nee Becker) Beloved wife of late Daniel Raymond Gorman for 43 years. Loving mother of Margaret (Larry) Wilkins, Michael (Tina) Gorman, Donna Stubbs (Chris Alex), Daniel Richard (Elizabeth) Gorman, Robert Gorman and Katherine Kuntz. Devoted grandmother of 17 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Dear sister of Elizabeth, Robert, Nancy, John, Paul, James, Barbara, Linda, the late Louis and Lawrence. Also survived by her numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 85 years of age. Private Services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to SPCA Cincinnati, Attn Development Office, 11900 Conrey Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45249 or to American Cancer Society, SW Regional Office, 2808 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45206. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 29 to May 31, 2020.