Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
485 Grand Avenue
Taylor Mill, KY
Rose Marie Landers


1931 - 2019
Rose Marie Landers Obituary
Rose Marie Landers, 88, of Taylor Mill, KY passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was a professional mother and saint, a member of St. Anthony Church and the Taylored with Pride Senior Group. Rose enjoyed bowling, golf, crossword puzzels, walking on the beach, watching Hummingbirds and the Cincinnati Reds.

She was preceded in death by her brother: Jim Moloney. Rose is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Jack Landers. She is also survived by daughters: Wendy (Bill) Plunkett, Michelle (Ted) Clarke and Lori (Rick) Webb; sons: John (Jodi) Landers, Chris (Angie) Landers, Mark (Sharon) Landers and Kevin (Michele Duda) Landers; sisters: Margie (Bob) Kelley and Kay (Dan) Goetz; sister-in-law: Marlene Moloney; 23 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 485 Grand Avenue, Taylor Mill, KY 41015.

Memorials are suggested to C/O St.Jude.org and St. Anthony Church. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 16 to July 17, 2019
