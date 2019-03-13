|
Rose Marie Willis-Judd
Cincinnati - (nee Wilson) age 68 died Saturday March 9, 2019. She was the devoted wife of the late Willard F. Willis and the late Clarence Judd. Loving mother of Tina (Bruce) McMain, Jason Willis and Alexander (Tosha) Willis. Dear grandmother of Ashley, Erin, Lowrey, Skylar, Abigail, Alexis, Aleia and Nathan. Dear sister of Fred Wilson and the late Skip Wilson. Visitation will be held 2-3 p.m. with a Memorial Service immediately following at 3 p.m. Saturday March 16, 2019 at Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45238. Burial will be held privately by the family. Online condolences www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2019