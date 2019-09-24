|
Rose Mazer
Mason - Nee Donn, age 90, passed away September 22, 2019, beloved wife of the late Lowell Mazer, devoted mother of Michael Mazer, Scott (Carol) Mazer and the Late Terry (Marla) Mazer, dear sister of Frieda Garber and the late Benjamin Donn, loving grandmother of Jeffrey (Elissa) Mazer and Jamie (Jeff) Wiener, Benjamin Mazer and Samantha Mazer, Great grandmother of Mitchell and Sadie Mazer. Graveside services United Jewish Cemetery in Montgomery, 7885 Ivygate Lane, Wednesday, September 25, 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the would be appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 24, 2019