Services
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
United Jewish Cemetery
7885 Ivygate Lane
Montgomery, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Mazer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Mazer


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Mazer Obituary
Rose Mazer

Mason - Nee Donn, age 90, passed away September 22, 2019, beloved wife of the late Lowell Mazer, devoted mother of Michael Mazer, Scott (Carol) Mazer and the Late Terry (Marla) Mazer, dear sister of Frieda Garber and the late Benjamin Donn, loving grandmother of Jeffrey (Elissa) Mazer and Jamie (Jeff) Wiener, Benjamin Mazer and Samantha Mazer, Great grandmother of Mitchell and Sadie Mazer. Graveside services United Jewish Cemetery in Montgomery, 7885 Ivygate Lane, Wednesday, September 25, 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the would be appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.