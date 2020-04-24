Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
1933 - 2020
Bethel - Rose A Quehl (nee Gloeckner), died Tuesday, April 21, at the age of 87. Rose was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and matriarch. She was born March 9, 1933, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of Margaret and Victor Gloeckner, in addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Frances and her siblings, Tom and Lorry. Rose was the loving wife of Charles Quehl for 66 years and the loving mother of Linda Friedrich (Keith), Connie Fishback, Charles Quehl Jr. (Stephanie), Barbara Boots (Mike), Patsy Weisbach (Dave) and Margie Hinson (Rick). Rose is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren along with siblings Eve, Paul, Vera (who in addition to being her sister was also her best friend) and Jim. She was an aunt to many nieces and nephews especially Walt and Tom Quehl. Visitation will be at the E. C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 West Main St. (St. RT, 125) Amelia, Sunday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. with a limit of 10 people at a time in the chapel. A funeral service for the immediate family only will be held Monday, April 27 at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with interment following at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. A public Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Bernadette Church in Amelia. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernadette School, 1453 Locust Lake Road, Amelia, Ohio 45102.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -