Rose Schwarberg
1924 - 2020
Rose Alma Schwarberg, 96, of Edgewood, KY passed away from natural causes on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Facility in Edgewood, KY. She was born March 16, 1924 in Covington, KY to the late Joseph and Alma Foltz. Rose lived a long and happy life, and she brought joy to those around her. She loved spending time with her family, and the grandchildren really brought great joy to her life. She had many friends and she always stayed close to them. No one ever had a bad thing to say about Rose, she always treated everyone with respect, and she was very admired and loved for these qualities. When she wasn't spending time with family and friends, she loved cheering on the Cincinnati Reds, and enjoyed watching the Hallmark Channel. Rose was truly blessed and remained bright and alert up until her last days. She was preceded in death by her husband: Edward T. Schwarberg, her grandson: Daniel Schwarberg, son-in-law: Ralph Schwartz, and her brothers: Raymond and Robert Foltz. Rose is survived by her loving children: Sharon (Charlie) Bertsch, Gayle Schwartz, and Edward (Peggy) Schwarberg, her 16 beloved grandchildren, and 39 cherished great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held for Rose on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 11:30 AM at Linnemann Funeral Home (Burlington), 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A Catholic Blessing will be held at 11:30 AM at the Funeral Home following the visitation. Rose will be laid to rest at St. Mary Cemetery with her late husband. Memorial contributions can be made in Rose's honor to the American Cancer Society at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or to Autism Speaks at 4700 Rockside Road, Suite 420 Independence, OH 44131. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.

Due to Covid-19 Restrictions, facemask and social distancing guidelines will be followed.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
AUG
26
Prayer Service
11:30 AM
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
