Rose Spirtoff
Green Township - Rose Spirtoff, loving wife of Kosta J. Spirtoff for 62 years. Beloved mother of John (Vicki) Spirtoff, Kathy (Jay) Dold, and Dona (Joe) Coors. Devoted grandmother of Candra (Josh) Hays, Megan (Doug) Voisard, Alina, Lexi, and Troy Dold, Gabrielle, William, Elizabeth, Catherine, and Maria Coors. Dear sister of Dorothy Rettay, and Margie Petridis. Died March 10, 2019. Age 80. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16th from 9:00AM until time of Service at 10:30AM at St. Ilija Macedonian Orthodox Church 8465 Wuest Road (45247). Memorial contributions may be made to . Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 14, 2019