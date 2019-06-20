Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
1830 W. Galbraith Rd.
NCH, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Willig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose T. (Hand) Willig

Obituary Condolences

Rose T. (Hand) Willig Obituary
Rose T. Willig (nee Hand)

Cincinnati - beloved wife of 62 years to Joseph H. Willig, loving mother of Judy (the late Mike) McReynolds, Lisa (Joe) Davis, Joseph (Susan) Willig, Lori (Mark) Gray and Jeffrey Willig, grandmother of Sean, Joseph, Karli, Emma, Kirsti and the late Scott, great-grandmother of Ember and Sage and sister of Dolores, Bertram, Richard, Andrew and Lois. Rose passed away on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at age 86. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home 6041 Hamilton Ave. 45224 on Thursday June 20 (TODAY) from 4:30-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Margaret Mary Church 1830 W. Galbraith Rd. NCH on Friday June 21 at 10:30 AM. Donations may be made to St. Joseph Infant Home 10722 Wyscarver Rd. 45241. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now