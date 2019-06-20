|
Rose T. Willig (nee Hand)
Cincinnati - beloved wife of 62 years to Joseph H. Willig, loving mother of Judy (the late Mike) McReynolds, Lisa (Joe) Davis, Joseph (Susan) Willig, Lori (Mark) Gray and Jeffrey Willig, grandmother of Sean, Joseph, Karli, Emma, Kirsti and the late Scott, great-grandmother of Ember and Sage and sister of Dolores, Bertram, Richard, Andrew and Lois. Rose passed away on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at age 86. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home 6041 Hamilton Ave. 45224 on Thursday June 20 (TODAY) from 4:30-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Margaret Mary Church 1830 W. Galbraith Rd. NCH on Friday June 21 at 10:30 AM. Donations may be made to St. Joseph Infant Home 10722 Wyscarver Rd. 45241. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 20, 2019