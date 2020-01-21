|
|
Sister Rose Therese Wich, S.C.
Mount Saint Joseph - Sister Rose Therese Wich, S.C., beloved member of the Sisters of Charity, dear sister of the late Lionel and George Wich, survived by nieces and nephews. Departed Tuesday, January 14, 2019 at the age of 93. The Sisters of Charity and family members will receive guests in the Heritage Room of the Motherhouse at Mount Saint Joseph on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 2 pm until Mass of Christian Burial at 3 pm in the Motherhouse Chapel. Burial to follow in the Motherhouse Cemetery. Memorials to the Sisters of Charity Retirement Fund, 5900 Delhi Road, Mount Saint Joseph, OH 45051. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 21 to Jan. 27, 2020